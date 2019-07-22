Revealed - Harrogate Food Festival plans

Harrogate's summer of great events will continue with the Harrogate Food & Drink Festival.

Taking place from August 24-26 at Ripley Castle, festival director Michael Johnston said: “After the success of the live Chef Demo’s at our North Leeds Food Festival back in June, we knew we had to make it a feature in all of our festivals from now on.

"Working again with our friends at Yorkshire Food Guide we bring another all-star line-up to our Chef Demo area at Ripley Castle."



Taking to the stage once again over the weekend will be the chef demo co-hosts, Yorkshire Food Guide.

First to be announced is Brett Lee, head chef and director of Harrogate favourite and Michellin-Reccomended, Stuzzi.



Also stepping up to demo is renowned Yorkshire chef Jason Wardill, group executive chef of Provenance Inns & Hotels.



Chef Dean Sowden of Scran in Harrogate will be showing his passion for cooking and showing off the many accolades to his name when he hosts his demo.



As well as Chef Demo’s, the organisers promise a host of independent bars plus a host of live music acts appearing over the three days, covering genres such as Latin Jazz and Soulful Pop.



The Saturday music line-up includes; Jess Simpson, Cleve Freckleton, Ben Jordan, David Swan and Carioca Soul.

The Sunday line-up sees the likes of Natalie Rose and Ramona.



The festival closes on the Monday with a line-up including the Washboard Resonators, Danny Charles and Dave Pilla.



Festival director Michael Johnston “Music has always been an important part of the festivals and getting to celebrate local talent means a lot to us.”



The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival takes place on August 24-26 from 10am-6pm. Tickets and further information can be found at www.harrogatefoodfestival.com