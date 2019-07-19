Revealed - exciting line-up at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough

Knaresborough’s Frazer Theatre has a great programme of events coming up - including the fantastic comedy festival.

Wet Wet Wet’s Graeme Clark will be performing on August 23.

The Jam’d will be appearing on October 19.

Marry Waterson and Emily Barker on November 3.

Limehouse Lizzy are coming on November 9.

Running from Friday, July 19 to Saturday, July 27, the Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019 take splace over two weekends giving the chance to see performances from eight fantastic comedians.

One particularly exciting comedy show will see Knaresborough’s very own Rob Mulholland performing in his home town on Friday, August 2.

Among his awards are Finalist Leicester Mercury Comedian Of The Year 2016 and Runner Up Yorkshire Fringe Comedian Of The Year 2016.

