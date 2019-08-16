Record launch in Harrogate with Paul Mirfin tonight

It’s just a few hours now until launch night for popular Knaresborough-based The Paul Mirfin Band’s new EP tonight, Friday, August 16.

Called Light Up, Paul and the band will play live throughout the evening on the spectacular rooftop terrace at Gino D’Acampo Restaurant on Parliament Street in Harrogate from 7pm.

The new EP is released on music journalist Tony Cummings’ independent record label Light Song.

Gritty, bluesy, soulful singer-songwriter Mirfin first rose to fame as ‘the singing conductor’ because of his work role for Northern Rail on the Harrogate-Leeds Line.

He and the band record their Americana-flavoured songs at local studio, Homefire Harrogate studios.

The band released their most recent single 'Ain't No Grave' in May earlier in this year with a launch night at 6 Poor Folk in Knaresborough.

Last year saw their Ancient Roads single win BBC introducing record of the week this week and single of the week this Saturday on London-based Premier radio.

