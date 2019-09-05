Queen album stars in Harrogate Vinyl Sessions event

Twenty times platinum, the next classic rock album in Harrogate’s popular Vinyl Sessions series is one of the biggest sellers it’s ever featured.

Queen’s Greatest Hits will be played on vinyl on original, state-of-the-art hi fi equipment at one of Harrogate’s leading independent bars, Starling Bar Café Kitchen which is located on Oxford Street, on Wednesday, September 18.

First released in October 1981, Queen’s Greatest Hits came out at a time when there were Queen fans and everyone else.

As is continuing sales over the decade have proved – and the album has now spent more than 860 weeks on the UK album charts altogether – we are all Queen fans now.

This collection of the band’s early era hits shows this classic British band’s versatility from Seven Seas Rhye to Another One Bites The Dust, Killer Queen to We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody to Flash.

The album by mssrs Fredie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon is the biggest-selling album of all time, edging out ABBA’s Gold: Greatest Hits and The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper.

The Oscar success of biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has rensured Queen’s regal status in rock history grows stronger.

As always, the event will raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity.

In total, the event has raised nearly £7,000 over the last 18 months as it has highlighted the work of The Beatles, David Bowie, The Who, Pink Floyd, Oasis, The Stone Roses, Dire Straits, and more.

Hosted by organiser and hi-fi expert Colin Paine, there will be an introductory talk on the album by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers and a video by Jim Dobbs.

Previous memorable Vinyl Sessions have included an in-person interview with The Beatles/Elton John/David Bowie producer Ken Scott by Graham Chalmers and a Northern Soul night with DJ Ian Smith.

Entry at Vinyl Sessions is free but a donation is requested on entry and booking in advance is advised.

The fun starts at 7.30pm.

