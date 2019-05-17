Preview - Harrogate area's gig for Parkinson's UK

Ripley Live for Parkinson’s UK Harrogate branch promises an impressive double bill of singing and electric guitar talent this Saturday night.

The headliner for this charity event will be Rebecca Downes, the acclaimed and powerful blues-rock singer from Birmingham, whose live show is always described as a “must-see.”



The support act will be one of Harrogate’s most popular and respected rock-blues talents, Jed Thomas.Tickets are available online from the Ripley Live website.

Doors for the charity concert on Saturday, May 18 open at 7pm.

Video: See Harrogate's new London trains



Factfile: What Parkinson's UK's aim is

Parkinsons UK has the ultimate ambition -to find a cure, and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's.

The hopes and views of people affected by Parkinson's have helped it form a clear vision for the future.

The charity believes a cure will be found by overcoming the symptoms of Parkinson's one by one.

It funds research to accelerate the development and testing of promising new Parkinson's treatments.

It is seeking a breakthrough treatment that can stop, slow down or reverse Parkinson's symptoms – something no existing treatment can do.



Cycling event: One Harrogate shop to close for nine days