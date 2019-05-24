Opening concert announced for Northern Aldborough Festival

Northern Aldborough Festival, the classical music event, will reach a new standard of musical excellence this year when it opens with a festival-produced, concert performance of Handel’s semi-operatic oratorio Semele.

Putting on an event of this scale will be a first for the festival and represents a significant landmark in the 21-year history of the event.

Featuring an outstanding line-up of soloists, chorus and orchestra and conducted by Baroque specialist Julian Perkins the production will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience some exceptional talent in Aldborough.

Sir Andrew Lawson Tancred, chairman of Northern Aldborough Festival, said: “We strive to offer the highest possible musical standards whilst adhering to a strict budget, that’s why our decision to stage an entirely festival-produced event is significant.

"There are greater costs associated with this production but it gives us a unique opportunity to provide our loyal network with an extraordinary line-up of a quality and reputation one rarely finds outside London.”

The additional costs for the production have been met by a fundraising initiative, inviting a limited number of supporters to pay £250 to join the ‘Semele Circle’.

Musical director Robert Ogden said: “The support we have received in terms of fundraising for this event is extraordinary; it illustrates the tremendous loyalty of our audience and their commitment to supporting the arts.”

Other headline acts for the 10-day event will include a performance from the jazz legend Courtney Pine, the King’s Singers and the Fitzwilliam String Quartet in addition to the political commentator and broadcaster John Sergeant.

The festival endeavours to bring high quality music to beautiful and intimate rural locations far away from the urban areas where such events might otherwise be found. Running from Thursday June 13 to Saturday June 22, the festival is held in and around Aldborough.

The opening concert is at St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, on Thursday June 13 at 6.45pm.

Tickets: http://www.aldboroughfestival.co.uk