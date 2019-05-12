Northern Ballet's latest ballet for children is Little Red Riding Hood - how to get tickets for its premiere

Northern Ballet has announced the world première of an adaptation of the classic fairytale Little Red Riding Hood.

The production will be the seventh children’s ballet created by the company in the past eight years, and will première at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds with 17 performances from October 28 to November 2, before touring nationally in 2020.

Little Red Riding Hood follows in the footsteps of the Company’s six previous children’s ballets, which have achieved huge popularity both live on stage and in CBeebies TV adaptations.

This new ballet will reimagine the well-known children’s story to tell the tale of a kind little girl who comes across a very hungry wolf in the forest.

But is he really such a big, bad wolf? Lasting approximately 40 minutes, the ballet has been created especially for young children and families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

With an all female creative team, Little Red Riding Hood will feature choreography by Northern Ballet company dancer Mariana Rodrigues, set designs by Marjoke Henrichs, lighting by Abbi Fearnley, costume designs by Mariana Rodrigues in collaboration with Kim Brassley and Carley Marsh, and music composed by Eloise Gynn, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Daniel de Andrade, artistic director of Northern Ballet’s Children’s Ballets, said: "We are thrilled to announce Little Red Riding Hood as our next ballet for children.

"Over the past few years it has been a pleasure to bring the joy of live ballet to so many families and provide opportunities for young children to attend the theatre, often for the very first time. We are now excited to continue that tradition with Mariana’s official choreographic debut, Little Red Riding Hood."

Tickets for Little Red Riding Hood at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre are on sale now with tickets priced at £7.00 for adults and £5.50 for children.

Tickets can be booked online at theatreleeds.com or by calling the box office on 0113 220 8008.