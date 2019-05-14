Newcomers settle in to their roles Woodlands Drama Group's next production at Harrogate Theatre

Work is well under way on the set for Woodlands Drama Group’s next production The York Realist which is on Harrogate Theatre next month.

The York Realist is set in the early 1960s and George’s horizons are widened when he meets assistant director John from London at rehearsals for the York Mystery Plays.

The attraction is clear and this alongside George’s family relationships is integral to the play.

The studio space will be transformed into a Yorkshire farm labourer’s cottage for the production.

Howard Atkin has been creating the impressive range which, when painted, will be a focal point in the cottage that the character John finds enchanting.

Stage manager Keith Ledson and nephew Ellis Fitzgibbon have been working on other aspects of the set and group members searched their attics and garages for 1960s era props.

“This is one of the brilliant things about belonging to a drama group, everyone pulls together to make sure the show is the best it can be,” said director Anne-Marie Ledson.

The new members of the group who joined Woodlands for The York Realist are enjoying the camaraderie of a drama group at rehearsals every Monday and Thursday.

They will be appearing with Woodlands stalwarts Charlie Spencer, Jan Williams, Julie James and Raelene Goddard.

Jamie Tucker, aged 13, who plays Jack, is an experienced youth theatre actor at Harrogate Stagecoach and says “auditioning and rehearsing with Woodlands Drama Group has been very enjoyable and a great experience.”

Mark Fuller, playing city dweller John, got involved in theatre while at the University of Durham primarily on the technical and backstage side.

As an actor his most significant role to date was Billy in The Kitchen Sink.

Meanwhile Mick Caulfield who regularly attends play readings has appeared on stage playing his ukulele but this is his first acting role as Arthur.

Mick’s said: “I’ve been amazed by the enthusiasm and hard work of everyone involved and would like to thank them all for their friendly encouragement.”

Woodlands Drama Group prides itself on supporting new actors to perform in smaller roles, allowing them to gain experience.

If you are interested in joining the group, on stage or backstage please go to the website www.woodlandsdramagroup.co.uk

The York Realist runs at Harrogate Theatre Studio from Thursday June 6 to Saturday June 8, daily at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets available from the theatre box office on 01423 502116.