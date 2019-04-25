New production - combining live action and video - by northern theatre company explores loss and grief

Huddersfield-based Root and Branch Productions bring its new production to Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield and Harrogate Studio Theatre with a cast and crew of Yorkshire- based creatives.

In The Bones is the second collaboration between Root and Branch Productions and American playwright Cody Daigle-Orians, relocating his work to the north of England.

It follows the 2018 Greater Manchester Fringe Award–winning 18 Victoria.

Combining live action and film, In The Bones is a compelling and moving play exploring the ongoing process of grief.

Luke, a young soldier, returns from war and commits suicide having been unable to reconnect the pieces of his life.

The play starts at Luke’s funeral and each scene moves ahead a year, exploring how his family and his boyfriend are coping with their grief.

Communication breaks down and new connections are formed, punctuated by filmed flashbacks captured on Luke’s mobile phone.

We get glimpses of the life he left behind, through playful interactions with his sister, intimate quiet moments with his partner, and coming out to his mother about his sexuality.

Director Joe Geddes: “When I read In The Bones I was drawn in by the immediacy of it.

"You’re pulled into the story of these characters so fully because it reflects what’s going on in our society right now - young men are unable to talk about their feelings and as a result suicide is the biggest killer of young men in this country.

"This play explores the ‘why?’ but has a greater focus on the ‘what happens after?’ and that is what pulls you into this story and keeps you there. This play explores so many complex themes: homophobia, grief, suicide, and at its core it is a play about moving on (and if that is really possible) and that’s what I think will stick with audiences the most.

It is on at:

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, on Friday May 31 and Saturday June 1

Tickets: 01484 430528 or www.thelbt.org

Harrogate Theatre Studio, Tuesday June 18

Tickets: 01423 502116 or https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk