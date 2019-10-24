Live music and Halloween fun at Fright Fest in Knaresborough

Popular annual event Fright Fest returns to Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough tomorrow night, Friday two stages of live music.

Now in its seventh year, Fright Fest will present talented local musicians of various genres from 6pm until midnight.

This year sees experienced bands such as The Omega Era joined by punk band The Purple Curtains from Knaresborough.

Led by former winner of DJ Trev's Bed Fest 'riff off' competition Sid Dawbarn, The Purple Curtains combine a modern punk sound with metal influences such as Black Sabbath.

Local musician Adam Westerman will also be hosting an acoustic stage featuring the likes of Jamie Bevan, who recently racked up over 10,000 plays on Spotify for his single For the Love.

There will also be a chance to get special FX Halloween make up and there will be a range of food and drinks available.

The bar is supported by Daleside brewery and proceeds go to Henshaws charity, which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations across the North of England.

