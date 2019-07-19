Line-up for Saturday's Harrogate Fake Festival

There’s a new location for this Saturday’s Harrogate Fake Festival with a line-up of the UK’s top rock tribute bands.

This popular event is usually held on the Stray but this year’s will be at Killinghall Moor Country Park.

Running from 11.45am-11pm, acts performing in the giant marquee with a licensed bar will include tributes to legends such as Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, Blondie, Stereophonics and the Stone Roses.

Last year's show on the Stray attracting a record crowd of 2,000.

The move to a new location this year has been motivated reportedly by the UCI Road World Championships coming to Harrogate in September and the Stray being used for the fan park.

By Act of Parliament, the Stray can only hosts events a limited number of times a year for its own protection.

