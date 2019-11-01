Line-up for last Harrogate Berwins Salon of the season

A pioneering cardiac surgeon, an eminent forensic scientist and a world-renowned statistician are the latest trio to take to the Berwins Salon North stage.

The three – Samer Nashef, Professor Angela Gallop and Sir David Spiegelhalter – are appearing at the final “TED style talk” of the season at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel today at 7.30pm.

The sessions – produced by Harrogate International Festivals – consist of a cabaret-style night of ideas in art, science and psychology.

Heart, Body and Mind, will begin with Samer Nashef, who tells tales of transplants, coronary artery bypasses, aorta repair and cardiac arrest.

As seen in her book When The Dogs Don’t Bark, Angela Gallop speaks of a life spent searching for the truth, which began with her very first crime scene, a case involving the Yorkshire Ripper.

For the final talk of the evening, Sir David Spiegelhalter offers us the way of deriving knowledge from data and shows how a basic grasp of statistical literacy is more important than ever.

Statistics have played a leading role in our scientific understanding for centuries but more than ever they can be sensationalised for “clickbait” headlines.

Sir David shows how statistics can help us determine the luckiest passenger on the Titanic.

Tickets:01423 562303