Knaresborough Tai Chi and Qigong enthusiasts given masterclass by renowned instructor

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day was celebrated in style by enthusiasts from Harrogate, Knaresborough and around Yorkshire with a full weekend of training at Calcutt Village Hall, Knaresborough.

The course was organised and run by Cindy Cressey and Tim Edwards, who are both instructors with the British Health Qigong Association and the Deyin Taijichan Institute and teach several classes in the Knaresborough and Harrogate area. World renowned instructor Master Faye Yip returned to Knaresborough for the second year to lead the course.

A spokesman for the event said: “Throughout the weekend more than 50 students of mixed ability thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Students were very appreciative of the opportunity to train with Master Faye and were in awe of her talent.”