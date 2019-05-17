Heading to see The Vamps in Harrogate tonight? Here's everything you need to know...

Chart-topping pop sensation The Vamps will be performing in Harrogate tonight.

Formed in 2011, the band first gained fame with cover songs on YouTube. And they've had a stream of hits since, including Last Night, Wake Up and All Night.

The headlining tour is in support of their third album Night & Day, which debuted at number two on the UK albums chart.

If you're heading to their gig at Harrogate Convention centre today, Friday, here is the full breakdown of timings, including when the support acts are on, and when The Vamps will take to the stage...

7.25pm - Taylor Grey

7.45pm - Power of Muzik

8.02pm - New Hope Club

8.27pm - Interval

8.50pm - The Vamps

10.25pm - Concert ends