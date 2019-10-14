Harrogate winners revealed in one of the North's biggest art competitions

A local artist has triumphed in Harrogate in one of the most popular competitions in the entire northern arts calendar.

Professional artist, Neil Bolton from Ripon scooped the coveted first prize in the Harrogate Open with a large scale figurative oil painting called simply Untitled.

Art prizes - Harrogate Open judges Emerson Mayes, Michael Richards and Lottie Inch.



The runner-up prize was awarded to Balbinder Broadbent from Harrogate for her vibrant, abstract painting entitled Motion.



Judge Emerson Mayes, who has also been a judge for the prestigious New Light competition said: “Both Neil’s and Balbinder’s paintings stood out to us for their confident and skilled painterly technique which in both cases created an arresting finished composition.

"The hidden narrative in Neil’s painting was particularly strong and left us all very intrigued.

“We were overwhelmed with the standard and variety of the submissions and found making the final selection for exhibition a challenge.”

Leaked report says Harrogate 'to lose out' if no deal Brexit goes ahead



The winning artwork is now on display in Harrogate as part of Mercer Art Gallery’s biennial Harrogate Open exhibition.



In total more than 150 artworks comprising paintings, prints, textiles and ceramics have been selected for exhibition from 600 entries by the competition’s judges which included the acclaimed Yorkshire artist Emerson Mayes, York gallery owner Lotte Inch and heritage retail consultant, Michael Richards.

The prizes were presented by Judith Thomas, chair of the Friends of the Mercer.



Highly commended awards sponsored by Friends of the Mercer were also presented to; Elysian Fields by Richard Gray, The Still Centre of the Turning World by Catriona Stewart, Home Life Girl by Jemma Sharp and Twiggy, Not Perfect but Human by Kay Latto.



The Open Exhibition 2019 will be on permanent display at the gallery until January 11, 2020.



Art lovers can now vote for their favourite artwork for the People’s Choice award, also sponsored by Friends of the Mercer, the results of which will be announced in December.



The exhibition is also supported by a Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre Pop-Up Shop in the Mercer Gallery on Swan Road.



Until Monday November 4 the gallery shop will be stocking a range of handmade, original products created by Henshaws Art Makers.

Henshaws, based at Knaresborough provides creative and employability workshops for people living with a wide range of disabilities.



The range of gifts available to buy includes hand-printed cards, tea towels, tote bags, beaded jewellery, coasters, and cushions.

This Harrogate bar unit may be reopening for a new lease of life