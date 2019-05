Harrogate to host Stone Roses event

The next Harrogate Vinyl Sessions will feature one of the key bands from one of the last great eras for British rock bands.

Taking place at Starling Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street on Wednesday, May 15, the night will showcase the Stone Roses classic 1989 debut album from the exciting era of ‘Baggy’ and ‘Madchester’.

This monthly fundraiser for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital will also present some of the band’s legendary singles from the peak of their success when they, and fellow Manchester band the Happy Mondays, were the Beatles and the Stones of the time.

The whole night is vinyl only with the host being, as always, Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Payne.

This time round, the expert hi fi aficiando will be bringing along a Quad 405 power amplifier, Quad 34 Pre-amp, KEF 104 Loudspeakers and a JVC Q7 & Shure V15III cartridge.

The playing of the vinyl records on top quality vintage equipment will be preceded by a talk by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers about the rise of the Stone Roses and the historical context of their music.

Previous successful Vinyl Sessions events have focused on classic albums such as Led Zeppelin IV, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust with producer Ken Scott. The Who’s Who’s Next, The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper, Oasis’s What’s The Story (Morning Glory), and a Northern Soul night curated by DJ Ian Smith.

Tickets for Vinyl Sessions are free but advance booking is recommended via the event’s website vinylsessions.org There is a suggested donation of £5 to the charity the Friends of Harrogate Hospital on admission.

