Harrogate set for ultimate Foo Fighters experience

An exciting night for rock music fans will take place at Harrogate Theatre as a world famous Foo Fighters tribute band play a rare homecoming show.

No ordinary concert, the special appearance by the UK Foo Fighters on Friday, May 17 will be a tale of two halves in support of Harrogate Hospital’s Cardiac Unit and Harrogate Theatre’s restoration.

Fresh from their own headlining tour of 02 Academy venues across Britain, the UK Foo Fighters will deliver two sets in a spectacular night of classic Foo Fighters hits.

Lead singer and guitarist Jay Apperley, who has sung on stage with Dave Grohl and the real Foo Fighters, said: “It will be a brand new show for theatre; one half acoustic, one half rock, inspired by the Foo’s fifth and only studio double album to date In Your Honor.

“We will be exploring both the melodic acoustic recordings from the Foo’s live acoustic album Skin And Bones, building to a master class ‘rock stadia’ experience.”

The band, who once used Harrogate’s Blues Bar as the location for one of their stunning videos, have featured in Rolling Stone magazine and a BBC documentary,

The show will be followed by an after show party from 11pm at Montey’s Rock Cafe.

The event is presented by Speedsta Promotions, supporters include Daleside brewery, Stratstone Harrogate, Monteys Rock Cafe and Tig.

