Harrogate rock band raises thousands for hospital

A Harrogate rock band's homecoming not only provided a memorable evening, it also raised a major sum for two local charities.

The first major performance by the UK Foo Fighters in their hometown since becoming one of the most internationally-famous tribute bands, raised £2, 438 for Harrogate Hospital Cardiac Care Unit and £1,441 for the Harrogate Theatre restoration fund.

Held in a sold-out Harrogate Theatre, lead singer Jay Apperley and the band lived up to their reputation from articles in the likes of Rolling Stone, NME, Kerrang, Planet Rock and more.

After spending more than ten years growing from a humble covers band in Harrogate pubs into one of Britain’s most successful tribute bands filling 2,000-plus seater venues, the UK Foo Fighters performed a ground-breaking show at Harrogate Theatre.

The event, which was organised by Phil Lowe of Harrogate Theatre and Jay himself, was a tale of two halves - one, the band's first-ever acoustic set which proved a triumph, the other, full-on electric which was as thrilling as you'd expect.

There was also a screening of the recent BBC documentary on the UK Foo Fighters which featured lots of Harrogate location shots and went down really well.

Such is this Harrogate band’s reputation, founder member Jay was once invited on stage by Dave Grohl to sing lead vocals with the real Foos backing him and the rock superstar playing guitar.

The homecoming show was also notable for being one of the last-ever appearances with the band of its long-time bass player, Arron Warner.

But, if the quality of the band from the unexpectedly impressive acoustic set alone is anything to go by, mssrs Jamie Valentine (lead guitar), Nick Wight (keyboards), Alex Bailey (drums) and, of course, Jay Apperley (vocals/guitar) the future is still very bright for the UK Foo Fighters.

MC for the event was the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers.

