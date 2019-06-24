Harrogate Philarmonic's season closing concert features Yorkshire pianist William Green

The Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra’s final concert of the season features the return of Bradford-born pianist William Green to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto in D Minor.

William has a wide repertoire of concertos, as well as playing chamber music and conducting.

In the second half there is a rare opportunity to hear Louise Farrenc’s Third Symphony so often lost amongst the works of her male contemporaries such as Schumann.

Her contribution to the symphonic repertoire has been neglected since its first performance in 1849 but Classic FM describes Farrenc’s symphony as ‘big and ambitious, with a stonking finale’. It is a work of quality and innovation despite the Paris Conservatoire preventing her from attending composition classes, as these were only open to men.

The concert is in the Constance Green Hall, St Aidan’s School, Harrogate, , on Saturday July 6 at 7.30pm.

It opens with an atmospheric journey through Copland’s Quiet City. This will feature soloists from the orchestra – Ed Freeman, trumpet, and Jill Hart, cor anglais.

Tickets available online and at the door.