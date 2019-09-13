Harrogate event will rock Queen fans next week

For anyone who loved the Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, a Harrogate charity event next week is sure to rock them.

The latest Vinyl Sessions at leading independent café bar Starling Bar Café Kitchen will proudly present the complete Queen’s Greatest Hits on vinyl on state-of-the-art vintage hi-fi equipment.

Raising funds for Friends of Harrogate Hospital, the event next Wednesday, September 18 is the latest in an 18-month run of such events showcasing some of the greatest rock and pop acts in music history.

As always the night will be hosted by organiser and hi-fi expert Colin Paine, and will also boast an introductory talk on the album by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers and a video by Jim Dobbs.

In the UK, Queen’s Greatest Hits is the biggest-selling album of all time, narrowly edging out ABBA’s Gold: Greatest Hits and The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper.

First released in October 1981 and popular ever since, this classic collection of the band’s early era hits is stuffed with hits of every genre and style, from Seven Seas Rhye’s sophisticated rock to Another One Bites The Dust’s cool street funk, Killer Queen’s slick prog-pop to We Will Rock You’s monster singalong, Bohemian Rhapsody rococo,story-book epic to Flash’s dramatic film score.

Memorable Vinyl Sessions in the past have included an in-person interview with The Beatles/Elton John/David Bowie producer Ken Scott with Graham Chalmers, a Northern Soul night with DJ Ian Smith, and nights devoted to The Who, The Rolling Stones, Oasis, Meatloaf, Pink Floyd and Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds.

Entry at Vinyl Sessions is free but a donation is requested on entry and booking in advance is advised.

The classic music starts at 7.30pm.

