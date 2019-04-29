Harrogate Dramatic Society back on the road with Let Us Entertain You - here where the actors are stopping off

Like all the best running shows the lead actor often takes a break and another talented performer can take over.

So it is with Harrogate Dramatic Society’s successful roadshow Let Us Entertain You currently touring local venues and arriving at Harrogate Theatre Studio next weekend.

The lead part in the Alan Ayckbourn one act comedy Gosforth’s Fete which opens the touring show is to be taken over by Dan Stanford, a performer with the Gilbert and Sullivan Society and the Harrogate Operatic Players.

Dan, who will be playing Freddy in the Harrogate Operatic Players production of My Fair Lady in June, steps into the dramatic society tour as Stuart Hutchinson, stalwart performer and principal of the Ripon Stage Academy, takes a break.

Dan will relish his role in Gosforth’s Fete, a chronicle of calamity at a village fete where everything that can go wrong does go wrong, but he will also get the chance to air his talents as a singer in the pot-pourri of entertainment following the one-act play.

The varied entertainment – songs, comedy and verse – will be in the hands of some of the society’s leading performers. Derek Newton is featured with a classic rendition of How to Handle a Woman and, later with Christine LIttlewood, in the popular duologue Young Love.

Alan Harwood excels with his version of Bob Newhart’s “telephone call” monologues and Dan Stanford, wearing his singer’s hat, can expect warm applause for On the Street Where You Live and Love Changes Everything.

Other featured words, music, and poetry come from John Colston, Judith Simpson, Linda Baxter, Christine LIttlewood, Jenny Antram and Terry Harrison.

The road show opens at Harrogate Theatre Studio at 7.45pm on Friday May 10. On Saturday May 11, there is a matinee at the Theatre Studio beginning at 2.30pm, followed by an evening performance at 7.45pm.

The following week Let Us Entertain You moves to the Spofforth Long Memorial Hall for evening performances on Friday May 17 and the Coronation Hall, Boroughbridge, on Saturday May 18.

Tickets for all performances are available on-line at www.hds-online.co.uk or through the producers Judith Howe on 01423 340185 or

Christine LIttlewood on 01423 879271.