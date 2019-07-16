Guest star for Beatles event in Harrogate

DJ Rory Hoy is to make a guest appearance at a Beatles event in Harrogate for charity tomorrow night.

Knaresborough-based 'Big Beats' DJ Hoy, who will be playing tracks from his new album Little Red King at North Yorkshire-based Deer Shed Festival on Saturday, July 27, had the privilege to meet Sir Paul McCartney in person last year.

His cameo appearance is part of the latest Vinyl Sessions fundraiser for Harrogate Hospital.

Taking place at Starling Bar Café Kitchen onWednesday, July 17, Vinyl Sessions will not only feature a playback of The Beatles 1 album, which has sold a phenomenal 31 million copies, the talk will include first-hand accounts of encounters with the likes of the Fab Four’s original manager and more.

The event in aid of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital will be hosted as always by vinyl hi fi expert Colin Payne who will be playing the entire Beatles 1 album on vintage equipment.

First released in November 2000 on the 30th anniversary of the official date of the legendary band’s break-up, the album featured every single by John, Paul, George and Ringo which hit the top spot in the charts in either the UK or USA from 1962 to 1970.

With its pop art front cover of a vibrant yellow numeral one on a red background, The Beatles 1 the best-selling album of the entire decade in the USA.

In the UK, where it was number one for nine weeks, it is the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century so far

More than merely a success story, however, the album’s 27 tracks illustrate the incredible musical progression of The Beatles from Love Me Do, to The Long and Winding Road.

There will also be an introductory talk by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers with emphasis on Harrogate connections.

Entry at the Vinyl Sessions is free but a donation is requested on entry to Friends of Harrogate Hospital’s Retcam Saving Babies Sight Appeal.

The event starts at 7.30pm.

