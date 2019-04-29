Ghostly murders for Summerbridge Players

The Summerbridge Players are well into rehearsals for their next production Ghost Writer.

Take a playwright, his surreal wife and his gay friend/ landlord, then add in a divorcee and two characters of mediocre to dreadful acting ability, shake with a large amount of gin and, hey presto, you have a Ghost writer cocktail.

It is a murder plot, (very) loosely resembling Hamlet, which the cast took part in a year ago. Following the last-night party, the deadly deed was carried out.

This hauntingly good comedy is by David Tristram, who is well known and liked by both the Summerbridge Players and their audiences.

The play is of mature content, so not recommended for children, but for everyone else it will be a metaphysical experience.

The play runs at Dacre Banks Village Hall from Thursday May 16 Saturday May 18, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets on sale at Todds in Summerbridge: 01423 780319