First novel for journalist

Journalist and musician Chris Berry delves into his passions for a ‘page-turner’ first novel based in the world of rugby league.

Chris is well known for performing with The Singing Farmers and The Chris Berry Band.

He has also written several autobiographies including Joe Longthorne, Bruce Jones and Tony Christie but Tough Season is his first novel.

Chris, of Scholes, said of the book: “It’s a story of sex, money and revenge.

“Greg Duggan is having a tough season with basement club Hopton Town until a new owner offers him his dream job.

Tough Season was published on July 12 by Great Northern Books. ISBN: 978-1-912101-09-2