Exciting indie rock band Skylights to headline major Leeds event

One of the most promising new indie rock acts for years to emerge from this area headline a major Leeds venue this weekend.

For fans of Stone Roses, The Macabees and Oasis, though entirely original, the big powerful sound of Skylights can be experienced at The Wardrobe this Saturday night playing songs such as Britannia and What You Are.

Earlier in the year the hotly-tipped group saw their self-funded debut single YRA was added to the BBC Radio 1 Introducing playlist.

The Leeds and York based four-piece signed a management deal with Marone Inc last year amid mounting interest from a number of labels and promoters.

Exciting indie rock band to headline major Leeds event