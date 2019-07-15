Emmerdale's Gaynor Faye leads cast of her mum Kay Mellor's stage version of Band of Gold - where it's on

The cast for Band of Gold – the premiere stage adaptation of Kay Mellor’s multi award-winning ITV series - has been announced.

It will be led by Laurie Brett, Gaynor Faye, the daughter of its writer, Kieron Richardson, Shayne Ward and Sacha Parkinson.

Band of Gold was the ground-breaking crime drama that captivated over 15 million viewers each week when it aired on ITV. This nail-biting, murderous thriller features a star-studded cast

The cast is led by Gaynor Faye, Emmerdale, Playing the Field, Calender Girls, Laurie Brett, EastEnders, Waterloo Road, Les Miserables, Kieron Richardson, Hollyoaks, Heartbeat, Shayne Ward,(Coronation Street, Rock Of Ages, X Factor winner, and Sacha Parkinson. Mr Selfridge, The Mill.

Following the unprecedented sell-out success of Fat Friends The Musical, producer Josh Andrews and Kay Mellor have teamed up again for Band of Gold, to be directed by Mellor.

The nail-biting thriller tells the story of a group of women - Carol, Rose, Anita and Gina - as they battle to survive whilst working in a notorious red-light district. When one of their colleagues is murdered, they need to find the killer before they strike again.

First aired on ITV in March 1995, Band of Gold starred Geraldine James, Cathy Tyson, Barbara Dickson and Samantha Morton. The groundbreaking crime drama captivated the nation, with bookmakers taking bets on the identity of the killer before the final episode.

Band of Gold runs at Leeds Grand Theatre from Thursday November 28 to Saturday December 14.

Tickets: 0870 125 1898 or www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Darlington Hippodrome from Monday January 27 to Saturday February 1.

Tickets: 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk