Daniel Craig as Bond in Casino Royale screened to live music played by Halle Orchestra

A heady mix of 007 intrigue, shaken and stirred by the full force of the Hallé Orchestra, promises a licence to thrill.

Packing a punch, Casino Royale Live is described as a "turbo-charged cinematic experience".

It puts surround-sound to shame, as the orchestra known as the ‘northern powerhouse’, the Hallé, perform the James Bond soundtrack live in synchronicity to the blockbuster movie Casino Royale as it plays on the big screen.

Conductor Ben Palmer says hearing a huge orchestra in full flow is "one of the most exciting things you can experience".

It’s the first time Film Concerts Live comes to Harrogate thanks to Harrogate International Festivals.

Casino Royale Live premiered in London’s Royal Albert Hall to huge critical acclaim, with five star reviews, declaring it "Double O Heaven".

Audiences, some of whom took the opportunity to dress up in black tie and evening gowns, said it was an ‘unforgettable experience’ and ‘awe-inspiring’ with the classic Bond riff by John Barry leaving chills.

Composer of Casino Royale’s score, David Arnold, wrote the soundtrack to five Bond movies. Highlights of Casino Royale Live to look out for start from the opening title song with the booming punchiness of Chris Cornell’s You Know My Name, kicking the film off after Bond’s opening gun barrel shot.

“I've conducted a lot of the great John Williams scores live to picture - Jurassic Park, ET., Raiders, Star Wars, Harry Potter and so on,” Ben said, “but it's the Bond theme that is just the coolest bit of movie music ever written. You hear the buzz go round the hall the instant that guitar solo starts up.”

With a starry cast featuring Eva Green and Judi Dench, awe-inspiring locations including the Bahamas, Montenegro, and a jaw-dropping finale on the Grand Canal in Venice, it’s an immersive spine-tingling cinematic experience like no other.

Casino Royale in Concert, Thursday May 30, Harrogate Convention Centre, 7pm Tickets from £30.

Box office: 01423 562 303 or online harrogateinternationalfestivals.com