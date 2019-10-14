Comedy legends and new talent at Harrogate Theatre

It's just hours to the final of the prestigious Comedian of the Year contest at Harrogate Theatre.

The eighth annual talent-spotting event has a track record of unearthing rising talent in the field of stand-up comedy.

One previous winner, Mickey P Kerr, even went on to appear before millions of TV viewers last year in the final of Britain’s Got Talent on ITV.

Among the judges at the Comedian of the Year final at Harrogate Theatre Studio will be the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers.

With 27 shows over 20 days at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall, Harrogate Comedy Festival is now nearing its final week.

But there are plenty of big shows still to come, including true comedy legends.

Harrogate Comedy Festival programme

TUE 15 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Paul Sinha – Hazy Little Thing Called Love

Tickets: £17

TUE 15 OCT 7.45PM

STUDIO THEATRE

Comedian of the Year Final

Tickets £12

WED 16 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

John Finnemore’s Flying Visit

Tickets: £24

WED 16 OCT 7.45PM

STUDIO THEATRE

Car Park King

Tickets £14 (£12)

THU 17 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Frisky & Mannish – Poplab

Tickets: £16

FRI 18 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Count Arthur Strong – Is There Anyone Out There?

Tickets: £20

SAT 19 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Hyena Comedy Closing Gala

Tickets £17 (£15)

TUE 22 OCT 7.30PM

ROYAL HALL

Des O’Connor & Jimmy Tarbuck – LIVE

Tickets: £35

For tickets for events at Harrogate Comedy Festival, visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or visit the box office in person at Harrogate Theatre.

