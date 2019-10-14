Comedy legends and new talent at Harrogate Theatre

It's just hours to the final of the prestigious Comedian of the Year contest at Harrogate Theatre.
The eighth annual talent-spotting event has a track record of unearthing rising talent in the field of stand-up comedy.
One previous winner, Mickey P Kerr, even went on to appear before millions of TV viewers last year in the final of Britain’s Got Talent on ITV.
Among the judges at the Comedian of the Year final at Harrogate Theatre Studio will be the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers.
With 27 shows over 20 days at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall, Harrogate Comedy Festival is now nearing its final week.
But there are plenty of big shows still to come, including true comedy legends.
Harrogate Comedy Festival programme
TUE 15 OCT 8PM
HARROGATE THEATRE
Paul Sinha – Hazy Little Thing Called Love
Tickets: £17
TUE 15 OCT 7.45PM
STUDIO THEATRE
Comedian of the Year Final
Tickets £12
WED 16 OCT 7.30PM
HARROGATE THEATRE
John Finnemore’s Flying Visit
Tickets: £24
WED 16 OCT 7.45PM
STUDIO THEATRE
Car Park King
Tickets £14 (£12)
THU 17 OCT 7.30PM
HARROGATE THEATRE
Frisky & Mannish – Poplab
Tickets: £16
FRI 18 OCT 8PM
HARROGATE THEATRE
Count Arthur Strong – Is There Anyone Out There?
Tickets: £20
SAT 19 OCT 8PM
HARROGATE THEATRE
Hyena Comedy Closing Gala
Tickets £17 (£15)
TUE 22 OCT 7.30PM
ROYAL HALL
Des O’Connor & Jimmy Tarbuck – LIVE
Tickets: £35
For tickets for events at Harrogate Comedy Festival, visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or visit the box office in person at Harrogate Theatre.
