Comedian Tom Walker creator of Jonathan Pie hits the road with the Fake News Tour - where to see him and how to get tickets

Following a sell-out UK tour of his 2018 live show Back To The Studio, which went on to be broadcast on BBC Three, the frustrated News Reporter Jonathan Pie, whose videos have been seen across the world, has announced a new 37-date nationwide tour for autumn: The Fake News Tour.

If no news is good news, then good news is fake news. In The Fake News Tour, Jonathan Pie returns to the road once more to berate the people in power - and the journalists apparently holding them to account.

The new UK tour will visit major venues across the country.

Jonathan Pie is the creation of Tom Walker and has been described by Rory Bremner as ‘the most important satirical creation since Partridge’ and ‘brilliant, brave, raw and analytical without forgetting to be funny’ by Ricky Gervais.

With more than 1.2 million Facebook followers, his videos regularly achieve millions of views going viral internationally. His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times worldwide.

Tour dates:

York Barbican, Friday October 4

Tickets: 0844 854 2757 or on line here

Leeds Town Hall, Thursday October 31

Tickets: 0113 376 0318 or on line here

Hull City Hall, Saturday November 9

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or on line here