Classic Ibiza poll line-up

Classic Ibiza’s Facebook followers were given the amazing opportunity over Easter to vote for their favourite dance tracks to be added to the set at this summer’s concert at Harewood House on Saturday July 20.

Held in association with San Miguel, Classic Ibiza sees the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and critically acclaimed live vocalists bring to life dance music’s most iconic tracks.

Earlier this year Facebook followers put forward their favourite tracks to form a shortlist of 20. The shortlist went live on Classic Ibiza’s Facebook page (@ClassicIbiza) and the most popular five tracks, which alone polled over 3,000 votes, being added to the set are: ‘You Got the Love’, The Source ft. Candi Staton; ‘Giant’, Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man; ‘Everybody’s Free’, Rozalla; ‘Sweet Harmony’, Liquid; and ‘When Love Takes Over’, David Guetta ft. Kelly Rowland. The set will be about three hours.

To mark the sad passing of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, one of dance music’s most iconic frontmen, a special performance of “Firestarter” has also been added to the programme.

Other tracks being performed on the evening include: ‘Insomnia’, Faithless; ‘Born Slippy’, Underworld; and ‘Sandstorm’, Darude.

Stephen Hussey, founder and conductor of USO, said: “This year’s set is stronger than ever, with some great tunes being added to a line-up of truly iconic house tracks.

“It’s great to see the likes of, ‘You Got the Love’ and ‘Giant,’ which bookend dance music’s history, coming out top. I guess it illustrates the diverse nature of the Classic Ibiza audience.

“We were inundated with votes this year and while there were 5 clear winners, don’t be too disheartened if your track didn’t get in.

“We will be performing 11 new tracks this summer and will be freshening up the set-list again next year, so I am sure that some of them will make an appearance in the future.”

Classic Ibiza starts with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink, or dance along as the sun fades.

Then DJ Goldierocks will turn things up in the interval, getting the crowd into the mood before the Urban Soul Orchestra and vocalists return to the stage to bring a vibrant atmosphere to the summer evening.

One classic dance track will follow another, as the grounds of Harewood House turn into a magical, alfresco celebration, with accompanying lasers and Balearic beats.

USO has performed and recorded with the very best in the dance music industry, including Nightmares On Wax, Groove Armada, Ultra Naté, Octave One, Full Intention, Soul II Soul, Robert Miles, Sonique and Spiller. They have released “Classic Ibiza”, an album of iconic dance anthems, which features many of the tracks being played on the night and is available on CD and all major music websites and apps.

Tickets and information: www.classicibiza.co.uk