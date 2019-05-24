Chorus of approval for Knot Another Choir workshop

Knaresborough’s own community choir, Knot Another Choir, recently held a pop and gospel workshop called “Sing for Spring” at the Chain Lane Community Hub.

The idea to hold a workshop had originally came as a result of a group of choir members going to see the end of year concert held by Zamar, the York university Gospel choir, in 2018.

Mayor of Knaresborough Christine Willoughby, left, enjoying the event.

Two of the students who led the choir that night were Ellie Pybus and Josh Whittaker, and the choir members were so impressed that they asked the pair to work with them.

A choir spokesman said: “We had a conversation between ourselves about how wonderful it would be to get them to come and work with Knot Another Choir.

“So at the end of the concert we went to talk to them to ask if they’d consider coming to Knaresborough, they were very excited about being asked and said they would be delighted to work with us.

“We wanted the event to be inclusive, therefore open to all, so along with members of the Knot Another Choir, came people who’d never sung before as well as enthusiastic singers who we’d made acquaintance with at choir festivals and events we’d attended.

“They were members of many other choirs from far and wide – the furthest came from Edinburgh.

“Quite a number decided to make a weekend of the event staying in local hotels and bed and breakfasts.

“The day was a great success, with nearly 60 of us singing, we sang Shaka Khan’s Ain’t Nobody with great gusto, this had been expertly taught to us by Ellie, Josh led us through a beautiful gospel song called Ancient of Days.

“The day was a joyful one and was a great success, another workshop like this will be held very soon.”

The new mayor of Knaresborough Christine Willoughby, who is a singer herself, came to hear the group showcase what it had learnt during the course of the day.

She then presented everybody with a certificates of participation following the performance.