Celebrated US duo in Harrogate district gig

A musical duo renowned across North America are to make a rare appearance in the Harrogate district today.

Celebrated Americana duo Hungrytown will be playing in the intimate setting of Tockwith Village Hall tonight, Saturday.

Made up of Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, from the northeastern state of Vermont, the duo saw their most recent album, Further West, make the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months, and at least 14 "Best of the Year" lists.

Hungrytown's album was hailed by the New York Music Daily as "not only one of the best albums of 2015, one of the best of the decade."

Having been touring professionally for 15 years, Hungrytown perform regularly in the US, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand.

Rebecca and Ken returned recently from a four-month tour of the American south, midwest, southwest and California. Hungrytown's current tour, Lost In The Roundabout, is their 12th in the UK.

The duo's songs and music have appeared in numerous TV programmes, including the Independent Film Channel's, Portlandia, Comedy Central's The Daily Show and Neftlix's comedy, Lady Dynamite, National Geographic's Aerial America; as well as in various documentaries and major sporting events.

Hungrytown at Tockwith Village Hall, Saturday, July 20, 7pm.

Tickets are available on 01423 358 808.

