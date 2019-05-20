Burlesque and silent disco meet Gypsy Queens at three-day pop-up festival at Harrogate Royal Hall

Harrogate International Festivals is taking over the Royal Hall for one long weekend with a pop-up festival featuring burlesque, a silent disco, legendary DJ Graeme Park and the Euro-trotting Gypsy Queens.

The Royal Hall Residency takes place over Thursday June 27 to Saturday June 29

Opening proceedings on the Thursday at 7.30pm, the Gypsy Queens are the band the stars trust to get the party going.

The A-list entertainers became known for their ultra-exclusive gigs at private parties, with the likes of Elton John and Rod Stewart in the audience.

Famed for their riotously entertaining and dynamic performances, it promises to be a sell-out show. Drawing from a repertoire of classic hits, witness this truly irrepressible musical force in Royal Hall.

Experience an exclusive House DJ set from Graeme Park on FridayJune 28 from 8pm. Park is one of the DJ’s responsible for the legendary Hacienda in Manchester at the heart of the cultural boom of Cool Britannia in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, headed by bands like Happy Mondays and Stone Roses.

Rave the night away under the golden rooftops of the Royal Hall.

Charlotte Woods, music and education manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Although Harrogate Festivals won’t have our pop-up Spiegeltent this summer, we’re bringing its revolutionary spirit to the Royal Hall as part of our diverse 2019 summer festival.

"The residency will feature its trademark infectious energy and fun with extraordinary live events designed to get audiences on their feet.”

The award-winning House of Burlesque perform on Saturday June 29 at 7.30pm with the Queen of provocateurs, Miss Tempest Rose

It promise a rip-roaring evening full of high-end glamour, joyful satire and the best of burlesque. After three consecutive years of sell-out shows with Harrogate International Festivals, they return to ruffle some feathers.

Audiences can then dance the night away post-show in the festival’s silent disco. Grab some headphones as three DJs play tunes from across the decades and genres, and bust some moves in the most glamourous setting of the Royal Hall.

Book online www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.

Box office: 01423 562 303