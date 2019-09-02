British acting legend for Harrogate Film Festival

Harrogate Film Festival and Cause UK are joining forces to bring one of film and TV's most larger than life characters to town for a special event.

An Evening with Brian Blessed will take place at the Royal Hall at next year's latest edition of Harrogate Film Festival.

The larger than life actor, writer and presenter is known for his hearty, king-sized portrayals on film, television and stage including Flash Gordon, Z Cars and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

A giant of a man accompanied by an eloquent wit and booming, operatic voice, he is also an avid explorer and climber.

An Evening with Brian Blessed will combine anecdotes from his illustrious acting career with tales of his adventuring.

Adam Chandler, founder of the annual Harrogate Film Festival which was launched in 2016, said: “We are delighted to welcome Brian Blessed as a headliner at the 2020 Harrogate Film Festival.

"He has graced our screens with a career spanning more than 50 years, so this promises to be a very special and very entertaining evening.”

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, managing director of Cause UK, a Harrogate-based PR firm championing good causes, said: “We have worked with Brian Blessed on many of our veteran charity projects and also famously persuaded him to rap on our 2011 musical reimagining of On Ilkla Moor Baht’at which now has upwards of 240,000 YouTube hits.

"Brian is a force for good and we are delighted to bring him to the 2020 Harrogate Film Festival, a gem in Harrogate’s arts engagement calendar.”

On screen, Brian Blessed has appeared in everything from Doctor Who to Kenneth Branagh’s Shakespeare films.

On stage his credits range from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. His trademark booming voice has also featured on everything from Peppa Pig with the character Grampy Rabbit to a voice download on TomTom’s sat nav system.

As one of the UK’s most famous adventurers, Brian will also be talking about his Everest climb without oxygen; his expedition to the jungles of Venezuela during which he survived a plane crash; his trek to the North Pole (he is the oldest man to go to the Pole on foot) and his many hours of space training in Russia!

Clair said: “It’s a chance to experience a true legend of entertainment, as well as a man of enormous warmth and spirit.

"His eloquence and humour will undoubtedly have the audience captured from the moment he walks on stage.

"Brian did warn that the show may not be suitable for people of a nervous disposition or those who aren’t expecting the odd expletive!”

Harrogate Film Festival aims to captivate the residents and filmmakers of Harrogate and surrounding areas by offering innovative events and opportunities which aim to engage and develop audiences with new cinema experiences, film education, interactive events and competitions.

An Evening with Brian Blessed takes place on March 15, 2020 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Tickets are available now from https://www.harrogatefilm.co.uk/ or call the box office on 01423 502116.

