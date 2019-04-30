Bilton Gala: Everything you need to know about this year's event

The organisers of Bilton Gala hope that this year's theme of 'the best of British' will bring people together and celebrate national identity amongst the "doom and gloom of Brexit."

Now in its 42nd year, the community gala is steeped in tradition, and has become a much-loved and established part of the Bilton and wider Harrogate community's calendar.

Returning to the Richard Taylor Primary School playing fields on Monday, May 6, the event will once again serve up a whole host of family entertainment. The treasurer of the organising committee, Alan Huddart, said galas are "quintessentially British," and provide a valuable focal point and continuity for our communities in times of change.

He said: "It brings people together, and it seems to have become part of the community - something that people really support and buy into. It's a nice family day out, and you often end up catching up with people that you might not have seen for a long time.

"It's a traditional thing that's been going since 1977, and it would be really easy to stop doing it because of the complexity of organising it, with the insurance, health and safety and all the other things you have to consider, but we have been determined to carry it on - it's a good thing for the community."

This year the gala has been organised by a small voluntary committee of four. While times have changed, with the community not showing the same appetite for traditions like a gala queen or parade anymore according to organisers, Mr Huddart said the foundations and values of the event remain the same.

He said: "It has something for everyone, and it doesn't cost much to get in. It has a nice friendly atmosphere for all the family."

The gates open for the gala at 11.30am on Monday, with the official opening by the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate at 12pm. The event finishes at 4pm.

The headline act this year is stuntman Dangerous Steve, who will be thrilling crowds with his fire and chainsaw juggling, ladder balancing, blindfolded motorbike riding and giant unicycle acrobatics.

The fancy dress competition themed around the 'best of British,' will be judged at 12.30pm, and can be entered on the day itself.

With a mixture of fairground rides, stalls, demonstrations and plenty of other children's entertainment, the committee are confident that this year will be another special occasion for the Bilton community and visitors beyond, raising much-needed funds for charities and good causes in Bilton in the process.

About the gala

Bilton Gala provides an affordable day out for the whole family. At £2 for adults and 50p for the under 16's, the committee are determined to keep it this way.

The Gala takes place on the first Bank Holiday in May each year in the grounds of Richard Taylor CofE Primary School on Bilton Lane and has now grown in size using the adjoining fields.

The gala is non profit making and seeks to plough profits back into local community projects, charities and other worthy causes. The gala obtained charitable status in 2008, and The Bilton Community Fund is the Charitable Trust funded from the profits from gala day.

The funds are available in the form of grants and awards to groups, organisations and individuals in the Bilton area of Harrogate.

Timings for this year:

11.30am Gates open

12pm Official opening by Harrogate Mayor

12.30pm Fancy dress competition

12.45pm The Drakes of Hazzard

1.30pm Dangerous Steve

2.15pm The Drakes of Hazzard

3pm Dangerous Steve