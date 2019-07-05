Beatles event in Harrogate for latest Vinyl Sessions

The latest Vinyl Sessions fundraising event for Harrogate Hospital will explore the greatest hits of the greatest-ever band.

Taking place at at Starling Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street on Wednesday, July 17, there will be a replay on glorious vinyl of The Beatles 1.

First released in November 2000 on the 30th anniversary of the official date of the legendary band’s break-up, the album featured every single released by the Fab Four in the UK or USA from 1962 to 1970.

So far, the compilation of classic songs such as A Hard Day’s Night and Hey Jude has so far sold more than 31 million copies worldwide.

This despite not being far from being the famous 60s band’s first ‘greatest hits’ collection.

The event in aid of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital will be hosted as always by vinyl hi fi expert Colin Payne whose knowledge of vintage record players is unparalleled.

The album’s 27 tracks tell the story of The Beatles' incredible evolution from Love Me Do to The Long and Winding Road.

On its first release, the vinyl version came out in the UK only and, controversially, classics singles such as Strawberry Fields Forever which didn’t quite make number one in the charts were not included.

As audience members at the Harrogate event will discover, this did not affect the album’s sales.

The Beatles 1 with its memorable pop art front cover of a vibrant yellow numeral one on a red background was the best-selling album of the entire decade in the USA when it was first released.

In the UK, where it was number one for nine weeks, it is the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century so far with more than three million copies sold.

So successful was The Beatles 1, in fact, that it quickly spawned ‘copy cat’ compilations from other legendary acts such as Elvis Presley and the Bee Gees.

Entry at the Vinyl Sessions is free but a donation is requested on entry and booking in advance is advised.

All proceeds go to Friends of Harrogate Hospital’s Retcam Saving Babies Sight Appeal.

