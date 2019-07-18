All set for fifth annual sausage and beer event at Camp Hill

The fifth annual Sausage and Beer Festival will take place at the Camp Hill Estate, Bedale this weekend with organisers looking to reduce their use of plastics this year.

More than 30 different types of ales from across the local area and beyond will be on offer, while a sausage-tasting competition like no other will decide which is Yorkshire’s Best Sausage.

This year, the organisers felt it was crucial to try and reduce their plastic use, so have turned to using re-usable festival cups to eliminate the environmental impact of single use plastics and the needless resources to create them.

The organisers said: "Research from the Environment Journal explains over three million people attend festivals in the UK each year with 23,500 tonnes of waste created with only 32% recycled.

"Small changes can make a huge impact to protect our environment. Research suggests that as long as re-usable cups are used over 2.5 times, the environmental effect is far less than one use cups; no problem at a Sausage and Beer Festival?!"

The event now welcomes over 3,000 people to Camp Hill Estate, showcasing over 16 local butchers for ‘ Best Sausage’ competition, as voted for by the public, with the winner sizzling straight into the National ‘Champion of Champions’ sausage competition. Last year over 10,000 pints were drunk from 22 locally brewed ales.

There will be a packed programme of live music from a host of musicians and acts, street food, food demonstrations and even a dedicated children’s area with entertainment and facepainting.

The event will raise funds for a number of charities, but the main focus this year is Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The event takes place from Friday to Sunday and visitors can either stay for a single day or camp overnight.

For more information on the festival and to buy tickets follow this link: https://www.camphill.co.uk/Events-Festivals/Sausage-Beer-Festival