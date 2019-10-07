Aliens and outer space exploration

“We step out of our solar system, into the universe, seeking only peace and friendship…”

So says the message from the human race on the Voyager spacecraft. But is there anyone out there? Alex went to speak to an astrophysicist to find out. This is what he learned: Stellar Wobble. The Mirror Test. The Drake Equation. Fermi’s Paradox. Capitalist chimps and murderous dolphins.

Somewhere between stand-up comedy and an astrophysics lecture, Third Angel’s production is a simple show about huge ideas: the story of how a three-hour conversation with an astrophysicist changed the way Alex understands the way the Universe works. 600 People explores how we think about evolution and intelligence, belief and invention and space travel.

Alexander Kelly, co-artistic Director of Third Angel, said: “The show was inspired by a conversation I had with astrophysicist Dr Simon Goodwin in 2013.

Simon convinced me – 99.5 per cent – that there is no other intelligent alien life in our galaxy. I’ve long been drawn to the idea of the Voyager space craft as messengers from humanity to other life forms, and I was surprised to discover how disappointed I was by this news.”

The production is on at Harrogate Library on Tuesday October 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets from Harrogate Theatre.