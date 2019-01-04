Enjoy a magic day out with Sooty at Harrogate Theatre

Following an exciting 2018 in which Sooty celebrated his 70th birthday, the nation’s favourite yellow magic bear has announced that he’ll be joined by Sweep, Soo and his TV pal Richard Cadell, for a brand-new show in Harrogate this spring.

Last year he celebrated his big birthday with a new series of The Sooty Show on ITVBe, enjoyed a huge 70th celebration on Blackpool Pier in July and then performed with Sweep for Prince Charles, who also celebrated his 70th birthday in 2018.

But now Sooty's getting back to what he loves - performing in theatres for children up and down the country, including two shows at Harrogate Theatre in March.

At Sooty’s Magic Show prepare to be amazed by impossible tricks and astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage! There'll be special guests as well - circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit.

And there will even be a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

Sooty and the gang will be at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, March 30 with performances at 11am and 2.30pm.

For tickets call 01423 502116 or go to harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Sootys-Magic-Show

