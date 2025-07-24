Emmerdale adds ‘mystery’ new character as bosses tease ‘massive surprise’

Emmerdale’s latest new addition will ‘shake things up’ after arriving in the village 👀

Emmerdale is adding a mysterious new character.

Known simply as ‘Kev’ he will arrive on screen in September.

But what have the soap’s bosses said about him?

A mysterious new character is set to join the cast of Emmerdale this autumn. The stranger known only as ‘Kev’ will have “major repercussions” after his arrival.

Chris Coghill will play the latest addition to ITV’s long-running soap. He has been seen before in shows like The Bay, Slow Horses and Shameless.

‘Kev’ joins plenty of other new faces who have joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2025. It includes a storied character actor.

Emmerdale bosses tease ‘massive surprise’ with new character

Chris Coghill plays 'Kev' in Emmerdale | ITV

‘Kev’ will arrive in the famous Yorkshire Dales village looking for directions, but who is he looking for and why? Fans will soon find out the answers however.

Speaking about joining the cast of the ITV soap, Chris Coghill said: “I am really happy to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Kev is definitely going to shake things up a bit and I’m looking forward to getting cracking.”

The character will make his on screen debut in late September. Soap fans may recognise Chris from his time on EastEnders in the 2000s when he played Tony King.

Emmerdale Producer, Laura Shaw, added: “We are delighted that someone of Chris’ calibre has joined our cast. I think the viewers will be intrigued to see how the character of Kev will cause shockwaves this autumn.

“Kev has a strong connection to one of our characters and it’s safe to say his arrival is going to be a massive surprise that will have major repercussions for some of our villagers.”

