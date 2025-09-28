Educating Yorkshire will be taking on GCSEs this week 📺🚨

Educating Yorkshire will continue this weekend.

The cameras have returned to Thornhill Community Academy.

But when can you expect the latest episode to be on?

GCSEs are on the mind in the latest episode of Educating Yorkshire. The beloved education documentary has returned after more than a decade.

Channel 4’s cameras first stepped through the doors at the Thornhill Community Academy back in 2013. Now a whole new generation of students and teachers get to be the focus.

But what can you expect from the show this evening? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Educating Yorkshire on TV today?

Educating Yorkshire - the award-winning Channel 4 show - has returned to Thornhill Community Academy. Matthew Burton, star of series one, is now the headteacher. Photo credit: Channel 4 / Tom Martin

The 2025 reboot of the beloved Channel 4 documentary will be back with another episode tonight (September 28). It is set to be the fifth episode of the season.

Educating Yorkshire is due to start at 8pm again this weekend. It will once again run for an hour and finishes at approximately 9pm.

Channel 4 is once again the home of the documentary series, both on live TV and via its on demand app.

What to expect from Educating Yorkshire this week?

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “GCSEs are edging closer, and students Skyler, Olivia and Falak are feeling the pressure. While Maths teacher Mrs Delaney-Hudson is determined to see her pupils succeed, headteacher Mr Burton leads a crackdown on mobile phone use.

“Year 11 student and prefect Falak is struggling with anxiety as the pressure to achieve high grades starts to feel overwhelming. Plus, a special guest returns to the school.”

Which school was Educating Yorkshire filmed at?

The Channel 4 cameras have returned to Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, after more than a decade. The original series, which started in September 2013, was also filmed at the very same school.

Filming took place during the 2024/25 academic year at the secondary school. Pupils from the school have also been involved in the advertising campaign for the upcoming episodes.

Channel 4 enlisted the help of students for an incredible ‘one-take’ style teaser. It takes viewers round the school through classrooms, the science lab, the playground, canteen, and the sports hall.

Starting with two students wondering how they could possibly come up with a trailer, it explores the school, before returning to the original classroom. The two students describe the idea of a ‘one-take’ as “too difficult” in a fun tongue-in-cheek moment.

The teaser not only featured the schoolkids, it was actually written and planned by them. It was made in collaboration with Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson.

The trailer is set to a soundtrack made by the school band. Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic for our students to get involved in making a really unique launch film for the series, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their skills in acting, filmmaking, and more.

“Every student who has got involved in the campaign – whether behind the camera, or in front of it - should be incredibly proud of themselves, showing their creativity and talent with full force.”

