Easter Monday opening hours for major shopping centres across UK including Meadowhall and more
Easter Monday (April 21) is a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
We’ve taken a look at the opening hours for different shops and shopping centres on Easter Monday, but it’s always best to check with the individual place you are hoping to visit as time may vary depending on location.
Easter Monday supermarket opening hours
8am - 8pm
8am to 6pm
8am to 10pm
Inside M25: 8am to 10pm, outside M25: 8am to 8pm
Wales: 8am to 10pm
8am to 8pm
7am to 8pm
Easter Monday Ikea opening hours
Ikea Warrington 10am to 10pm
Ikea Wednesbury 10am to 9pm
Ikea Sheffield 10am to 9pm
Ikea Ashton-under-Lyne 10am to 8pm
Ikea Leeds 10am to 7pm
Ikea Nottingham 9am to 7pm
Ikea Bletchley 10am to 8pm
Ikea Gateshead 10am to 7pm
Ikea Belfast 10am to 8pm
Ikea Reading 10am to 9pm
Ikea Wembley 10am to 8pm
Ikea Greenwich 10am to 8pm
Ikea Lakeside 10am to 9pm
Ikea Croydon 10am to 9pm
Ikea Southampton 10am to 7pm
Ikea Exeter 10am to 8pm
Ikea Bristol 10am to 8pm
Ikea Cardiff 10am to 8pm
Easter Monday shopping centre opening hours
Trafford Centre 10am to 8pm
Meadowhall 10am to 8pm
Bichester village 9am to 9pm
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks 9am to 9pm
Liverpool One 10am to 6pm
Westfield London 10am to 9pm
Bullring and Grand Central 10am to 7pm
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands 9am to 9pm
Metrocentre 10am to 6pm
Trinity Leeds 9am to 6pm
Derbion 10am to 5pm
Frenchgate 10am to 5pm
