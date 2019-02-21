Drama societies prepare to compete at board games

This year’s Nidderdale and District Drama Festival, the 56th in its history, takes place at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough, from Thursday March 14 to Saturday March 16.

With a healthy seven entries the festival promises to be one of the best for some years.

As usual the eclectic repertoire offers something for every taste.

The work of established ‘national treasures’ – Bennett and Ayckbourn – rubs shoulders with that of two accomplished local authors, Bernie Crosthwaite and Keith Burton.

Throw in thought-provoking works by Daniel Clucas and Wilf Hashimi and a delightful play about homework devised for, and performed by Pateley Bridge juniors and you have a fascinating mix of genres.

As usual, tickets are competitively priced.

The festival will be adjudicated by Chris Baglin from North Wales and the winning production will go forward to contest the Northern Final of the All-England Theatre Festival at Washington Arts Centre in May.

The lure for all this year’s Nidderdale contestants will be a place at the British Final of One-Act Plays which is being held ‘on the doorstep’ at Harrogate Theatre from Friday July to Saturday July 6.

Tickets for this event are already on sale from the theatre box office.

The full Nidderdale Festival programme is:

Thursday March 14 at 7.30 pm

Woodlands Drama Group with Our Man by Daniel Clucas

The Tricorn Theatre Company with Cat and Mouse by Bernie Crosthwaite

Friday March 15 at 7pm

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society (juniors) with Homework! Help!!! devised by Ruth Dodsworth and Joyce Liggins

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society (seniors) with A Penny for Them’by Keith Burton

The Harrogate Dramatic Society with Gosforth’s Fete by Alan Ayckbourn

Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm

Knaresborough Players with Green Forms’by Alan Bennett

Woodlands Drama Group with Saving for Dolphins by Wilf Hashimi

Tickets may be purchased at the door or reserved by phone or email (01423 712240 or ian.clarke33@btinternet.com)