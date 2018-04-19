Death of a music legend from Harrogate

The music industry in both the UK and USA was in mourning today after the death this morning of a Harrogate man who made himself a music legend over the course of 50 years of success at home and abroad.

Born in Harrogate on December 19, 1944 to a well-known musical family, Stuart Colman was a musician, record producer, broadcaster who excelled at the very top of the musical tree internationally.

A close family friend issued a simple statement today on the behalf of Stuart's family to mark his sad passing.

It says: "Stuart Coleman, aged 73, has died after a long battle with cancer in a Sue Ryder hospice outside Cheltenham. He lived in the Cotswolds and was active in the music industry until the end. He leaves a wife, son and two daughters."

