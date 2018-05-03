Countdown to Live at Leeds music fest launch

As Harrogate music fans begin their countdown to Live at Leeds festival this weekend, new acts have been added to what is already promising to be this annual event’s best-ever line-up.

Starting proceedings with a bang at noon on Saturday at Holy Trinity Church in Leeds are fast-rising young Yorkshire band The Orielles playing tracks from debut album Silver Dollar Moment.

Live at Leeds fest stars - The Vaccines.

At the very same time at The Key Club, a renowned singer-songwriter with punch, Get Cape, Wear Cape, Fly will be performing.

Taking place as part of the current Leeds International Festival, LaL this year boasts more than 200 live acts of all music genres appearing over a single day in more than 20 live venues across the city, from Leeds University to Brudnell Social Club.

In terms of alt-indie music, this year’s Lal now outguns the, theoretically, much grander cousin Leeds/Reading Festival which takes place each August.

From the next big things such as Idles , Cabbage, Superorganism, Pale Waves, The Xcerts and Nadine Shah to long-established names such as The Vaccines, Peace, The Horrors, Circa Waves, Ash, Pulled Apart By Horses, Rae Morris, Yak and British Sea Power.

Before the all-day music kicks off on Saturday, tomorrow, Friday, will see LaL presenting Unconference, a day of panels, workshops, presentations and networking for those working in, or aspiring to work in the music industry,

Among the featured guest speakers at Leeds College of Music and The Wardrobe iwill be BBC Radio 1, PRS Foundation, Deluxxe Management, The Leaf Label, Kaiser Chiefs, Brudenell Social Club , Leeds City Council, Hannah Peel, BBC Introducing and more.