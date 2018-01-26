Cool vinyl record label's special night in Harrogate

One of the UK’s coolest independent record labels is presenting a night of live music in Harrogate in conjunction with broadcaster Bob Harris at Warehouse Recording Co.

Mellowtone Records boasts a rootsy, relaxed vibe and specialises in high calibre American-influenced acts in the acoustic and rock traditions with releases often in 180 gram heavyweight vinyl.

Nick Ellis pictured last year performing at Spirit of 67 in Harrogate.

Based in Liverpool but with a heavy Harrogate involvement, the show on Friday, February 23, will feature live performances by some of Mellowtones’ greatest artists - Seafoam Green, Nick Ellis and Anwar Ali and Dave Owen.

The former is blessed with the soulful psych-folk of Dave O’Grady, whose album Topanga Mansion was co-written with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson.

The latter hails from Liverpool but made many friends in Harrogate last summer with his moody performance at The Factory at Poliform North as part of the Spirit of 67 day.

Last year’s Adult Fiction, the third album to date by this modern-day, story-telling Johnny Cash, garnered rave reviews.

Producing exotic acoutsic music featuring both oud, and folk guitar, Anwar Ali originally hails from the Bajuni Islands off the coast of East Africa, while Dave Owen is a guitarist from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire.Set up in 2004, other releases on Mellowtone Records include Soothing Music for Stray Cats by Edgar ‘Jones’ Jones, erstwhile frontman of seminal Liverpool band The Stairs.

The Mellowtone Records showcase at Warehouse Recording Co off Wetherby Road in Harrogate is the brainchild of Richard McTague of Harrogate’s RedHouse Originals Gallery and his brother David, the label’s general manager.