Remind yourself of who is in the line-up for Cooking with the Stars for series 5 📺

Cooking with the Stars continues this weekend.

ITV has signed up lots of big names for series 5.

But who exactly is in the cast on ITV?

It is time to return to the kitchen as Cooking with the Stars is back for another season. The reality show is set to broadcast a brand new episode in just a matter of hours.

ITV’s hit food series is now in its fifth series and features quite the line-up of eight new celebrities. From Love Island winners to radio hosts and ex-footballers.

But which of the original stars are still left in the kitchen? Here’s all you need to know:

Who has left Cooking with the Stars so far?

Jessica Wright in Cooking with the Stars | South Shore/ ITV

TV personality Jess Wright was the first star to be eliminated from the show. She was sent home after the first episode.

During her time on Cooking with the Stars, Jess was paired up with Jack Stein. She said “I was absolutely buzzing to take part in this show because cooking is something that I’ve always taken a huge interest in. I lost touch with cooking when I had my baby, just because I didn’t have as much time.

“To be working alongside a chef, especially Jack, it is just a real treat. Jack is very chilled, which is nice, he’s pleasant to be around. He’s not a shouty kind of chef.”

The second episode saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu eliminated from the competition. During her time on the show she was partnered up with professional chef Poppy O'Toole.

Who is still in the cast of Cooking with the Stars?

For series five, ITV has assembled quite the line-up. The remaining celebrities in the show - and their pros - includes:

Natalie Cassidy (actor) - mentor Tony Singh

High Dennis (actor and comedian) - mentor April Jackson

Kelly Hoppen (author and interiors expert) - mentor Michael Caines

Jordan North (radio presenter) - mentor Rosemary Shrager

Jack Osbourne (media personality) - mentor Elliott Grover

Shaun Wright-Phillips (former footballer) - mentor Shelina Permalloo

At the end of each episode, the bottom two will have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor.

The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs, but, unaware of whose food they are tasting, the professionals could go from being their protege’s greatest supporter to unwittingly voting them out of the competition.

What time is Cooking with the Stars on?

Cooking with the Stars will continue with its fifth series this evening (August 17). The episode is due to start at 7pm and will last for an hour.

The show is live on ITV1/ STV as well as ITVX/ STV Player. It will be available on demand afterwards if you can’t watch it as it airs.

Who are the hosts of Cooking with the Stars?

Emma Willis and Tom Allen are back once again to present the latest season of ITV’s cooking show. The duo have hosted the series since it began back in 2021.

Viewers will recognise Tom Allen from The Apprentice: You’re Fired. He was also previously a presenter on Bake Off: The Professional before leaving after season four.

Emma Willis has presented such shows as Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother as well as The Voice UK. She was the co-host of Love is Blind UK with her husband Matt Willis.

She said: “Looking at those first few days in the kitchen, this is the highest level we’ve ever had. Sometimes the dishes can look a bit rough around the edges but actually taste amazing - but this year, I thought everyone’s first cook looked great and tasted great… well, from what we’ve managed to snatch off the counter anyway.”

