We might all need a little laugh before 2024 comes to a close, and thankfully for those of us in Yorkshire, we’ve a near carte blanche of comedy shows coming to the region before the end of 2024.

From the likes of Milton Jones and Katherine Ryan to Mo Gilligan and Jimmy Carr, those in Leeds, Sheffield, York and surrounding areas are sure to find something to choose from as we present our list of the 19 big comedy shows coming to Yorkshire before 2024 draws to a close. Some of which, however, are close to selling out - while other shows begin tours for certain comedians that are set to extend into 2025 and beyond.

Tickets for all of the comedy shows we’ve selected are available from today through Ticketmaster UK, but we’re not joking when it comes to many of them expected to sell out, and in the case of Bill Bailey in Halifax, your lunch hour might be the only time to pick up a last-minute ticket!

1 . Bill Bailey Halifax residents might want to get tickets to Bill Bailey's performance at The Piece Hall, taking place July 31 2024, while he is also set to perform at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 2 2024. | Getty Images

2 . Al Murray Al Murray's beloved, if sometimes misguided, Pub Landlord is set to perform at St George's Hall, Bradford on October 17 2024. | Getty Images

3 . Frank Skinner Frank Skinner celebrates 30 years with his UK tour set to visit St George's Hall, Bradford on September 28 2024 and then to Hull City Hall on November 23 2024. | Getty Images

4 . Jason Manford Jason Manford is set to perform at Bradford's St George's Hall on November 8 2024, then heads to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on November 14 2024, Connexin Live in Hull on November 16 2024 and then the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 23 2024. | Getty Images for the National Lo