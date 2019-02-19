Comedy line-up for Harrogate's Hyena Lounge on Saturday

Harrogate's Hyena Lounge Comedy Club was supposed to have featured Angela Barnes - however an accident involving a hot water bottle hospitalised her and meant that she has unfortunately had to postpone her performance.

Replacing Angela is the multi-award winning Paul F Taylor, one of the UK’s most original and distinctive stand-up performers.

There's more than a touch of Harry Hill to him, in the way he fuses quirky offbeat one-liners with surreal and observational flights of fancy to hilarious effect.

Headlining the show is the Irishman, Rory O’Hanlon, one of the most in-demand comics on the circuit.

Having started his career a decade ago in Dublin, this award winning Irish stand-up is a firm favourite with his rapid fire delivery on familiar themes.

Jonny Pelham opens the show. He started his comedy career at university where he achieved runner-up in both the coveted So You Think You’re Funny competition and The Chortle Student Comedy Awards.

He has performed his stand-up on Russell Howards Stand Up Central and Live At The BBC’ and also appeared in the TV series Harriet and Bobby Get Married.

Compering duties are handled by Yorkshire-born Scott Bennett, fresh from supporting Rob Brydon on his latest tour. He has been delighting audiences across the country with his likeable, warm and engaging observations and effortlessly mixes sharply-written routines, drawn from real-life experiences with witty audience banter.

The Hyena Lounge Comedy Club is on at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday February 23 at 8pm.

Tickets: 01423 502 116