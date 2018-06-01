Comeback! Exciting rock duo to play North Yorks festival

One of Britain's most excitying rock music acts have been talking about coming to North Yorkshire and their headline slot at a major outdoors festival.

Running at Baldersby Park near Topcliffe from July 20-22 Eoin Loveless, lead singer and guitarist of Sheffield-based Drenge, is promising a special homecoming show after recently returning from a three-year hiatus.

He said: “We’re so excited. We’ve just had this Grand Reopening theme [for the recent tour, where the band snipped an inaugural ribbon before launching into their ferocious set] and we’re definitely going to be inventing something really special for this occasion too.”

Deer Shed has long been celebrated for its ability to retain an intimate, boutique festival vibe, whilst attracting bigger names year on year.

Not only are Goldfrapp, Drenge, Field Music and Public Service Broadcasting topping the music bill, but the Big Top tent – doubling as the Deer Shed Comedy Club – will host TV favourites such as James Acaster, Rachel Parris, Daliso Chaponda and Justin Moorhouse.

A new site layout and main stage area represents a realisation of what director Oliver Jones always dreamt the festival would look like when he and his wife Kate launched Deer Shed as a one-day event nine years ago, back in 2010.

He said: “We always had a perfect image in our head of a tree-lined background to the Main Stage that befitted the beauty of Baldersby Park.”

As always, the Deer Shed line-up also boasts comedy, literary talks, familt fun, food and drink - and science!

Tier 3 tickets are running low, but are still available from www.deershedfestival.com/tickets